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Ottumwa John Deere Workers Criticize Union Leadership Following Plant Closure Announcement
By Allison Jacobs,8 days ago
A group of union workers at John Deere’s Ottumwa Works plant is expressing frustration with their union’s response to the company’s announced closure. An anonymous group of United Auto Workers Local 74 members issued a public statement criticizing the International Union’s leadership for what they describe as a lack of direct support and representation.