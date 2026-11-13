undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Instant Reaction: Athens Talks State Semifinal Win Over Illini Bluffs
8 days ago
The Athens Warriors are bound for the 1A volleyball championship match after a three set victory over Illini Bluffs at CEFCU Arena on Friday morning. We spoke to Maddie Womble, Lydia Hart, Arabelle Cunningham and Head Coach Britani Morrison after their semifinal win. The Warriors play for a State title Saturday at 10:30 am. Our Athens volleyball coverage at State is brought to you by Goodenow Insurance for Athens, serving all your Medicare insurance needs and more.