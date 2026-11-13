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Things to do in Renfrew and the Valley: Holiday spirit galore, Hockey tournaments, and more!
4 days ago
Here is a quick snapshot of what’s happening around town the next 48 hours. TODAY: The Glenn Arthur Memorial “It Shouldn’t Hurt to Be a Child” Hockey Tournament returns to Arnprior’s Nick Smith Centre this weekend! 32 men’s and ladies’ hockey teams will compete in support of KidSport Renfrew County, making sure every child, regardless of financial means, has the chance to play. Games begin this Friday at 3:30 pm. Come cheer on the games!