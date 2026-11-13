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PSL leading goalscorer Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya told what he must do to keep finding the net - 'Stay where you need to be in the box'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,8 days ago
Since arriving at AmaZulu, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has transformed into the league’s most feared marksman. With nine of those strikes coming in the league, Ngwenya currently occupies the top spot in the Betway Premiership goalscoring charts. The striker's ability to settle quickly has surprised many, but former AmaZulu forward Mpho Maleka believes the hard work is only just beginning.