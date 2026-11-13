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Orlando Pirates star Bulelani Sigomoshe showered with praise by former teammate for key role in promotion push - 'He played a crucial role'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,5 days ago
Orlando Pirates fans have every reason to be excited about the potential of Bulelani Sigomoshe. The defender arrived at Mayfair in September after a standout stint with Milford. His former teammate, Mvelo Zikakayo, has now gone public with a glowing endorsement of the player's attributes, suggesting the Buccaneers have signed a genuine game-changer.