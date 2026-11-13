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“Quite willing to open the coffers in the winter”: Borussia Dortmund’s alleged transfer plan revealed
By Tim Ursinus,8 days ago
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to enter the transfer market this winter. According to the Bild podcast "Dortmund Insider", sporting director Ole Book and other Dortmund decision-makers want to add depth at centre-back. No specific targets have been named, but Borussia could look to the 2. Bundesliga, which Book knows...