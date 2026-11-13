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Existing-Home Sales Decreased 5.5% in October, According to NAR Report
By National Association of Realtors,8 days ago
Existing-home sales decreased by 5.5% month-over-month and decreased by 8.8% year-over-year, according to the National Association of REALTORS® Existing-Home Sales report. The report provides the real estate ecosystem—including agents, homebuyers and sellers—with data on the level of home sales, price, and inventory. Month-over-month sales declined in the...