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Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
By Allison Jacobs,8 days ago
Cooler temperatures are sending fish into deeper water across Southeast Iowa, according to the latest fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. At Lake Darling in Washington County, water temperatures have dropped to 53 degrees, with both crappie and bluegill fishing rated fair. Crappies are beginning to move toward their winter holding areas, while bluegills are heading toward deeper brush piles and submerged cedar trees.