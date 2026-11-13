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Scarlet Spreadsheet: What the analytics say about Ohio State vs. Northwestern
By Gene Ross,8 days ago
College football has evolved so rapidly over the last several years, and there are an increasing variety of ways to break down any given Saturday. Here on Scarlet Spreadsheet, we are going to compile all of the various analytical models to get the best possible preview of each of Ohio State’s matchups throughout the 2026 season based on the underlying numbers and metrics.