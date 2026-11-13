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Tare on AC Milan: “Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics. Football was no longer Leao’s priority”
8 days ago
"Until March/April we were always first or second, then we collapsed mentally because of other factors, including some outside the team, that I don't want to talk about. Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics," Tare says. He appears to be referring to the argument between Ibrahimovic and Allegri over the management of key squad members such as Pulisic and Leao.