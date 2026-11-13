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Lebanese resilience frustrates Iraq: Iraq begin the Basra tournament with a disappointing goalless draw
By Magdy Obaid,8 days ago
The tournament falls during the international break approved by FIFA, bringing together four teams: Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and Palestine. For Iraq, it is an important test ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Iraq began the match in clear control of the ball, trying to impose their rhythm from the opening moments....