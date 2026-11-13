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ex-The Amity Affliction's Ahren Stringer previews his latest deathcore project Funerals
8 days ago
Former The Amity Affliction bassist/vocalist Ahren Stringer, currently of Self Checkout, has a new deathcore project in the works called Funerals. The project also features Dreamcult vocalist Jacob "J-Figure" Pedersen, with teasers for their debut single, "Oxygen Thief," recently surfacing online. A preview of the track has been shared, although...