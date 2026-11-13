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What to Do With Valuable Collections Before Moving
8 days ago
Moving into a new home means making decisions about everything you own, but valuable collections deserve more attention than ordinary household belongings. Rare coins, antique jewelry, vintage watches, artwork, and family heirlooms may carry significant financial or sentimental value, and replacing them after a loss isn't always possible. A successful move starts with understanding what you have, documenting its condition, and deciding how each item should travel. Taking these precautions before packing begins can prevent expensive mistakes and help treasured possessions arrive safely.