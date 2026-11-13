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A Pizza Czar Finally Opens His Own Brooklyn Spot
By Melissa McCart,8 days ago
Anthony Falco, the pizzaiolo who helped make Roberta’s a breakout pizza destination, opens Pizzeria the Pantheon Bar on Friday, November 20, at 276 Grand Street, between Roebling and Havemeyer streets, in Williamsburg. Falco started making dough at Roberta’s in Bushwick when it opened in 2008; for at least a decade, he has consulted for pizzerias around the world. Now he and his business partner, Roberta’s front-of-house alum Mateo Vivas, own the restaurant outright.