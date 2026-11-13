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King 810 share music video for latest single, "Simulacra Simulating", off impending new LP
8 days ago
Flint, MI-based nü-metal outfit King 810 have released a new single, "Simulacra Simulating," accompanied by an official music video filmed by midwestcreative_co. The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, La Grande Mort Or Silence Of God, which is scheduled for release November 27th. The record serves as a spiritual successor to their 2016 album, La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God.