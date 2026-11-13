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Via TikTok: Piqué opens fire on the Spanish Federation
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
Piqué hit out at the uncertainty that left the club in a difficult position, disrupting both its preparations for the match and its tactical calculations. According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Piqué vented his anger in a video clip posted to his TikTok account during Andorra's trip to Almería, addressing the situation of Jesús Oyono, Ivan Akerman and Lautaro de León in the aftermath of the Tenerife clash.