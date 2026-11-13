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The bill for the chaos exceeds 100 million: United pay the price for 13 years of searching for Ferguson's successor
By Magdy Obaid,8 days ago
British media estimates put United's total outlay on this merry-go-round at more than 108 million pounds sterling. It's a figure that lays bare the turmoil since the departure of the club's historic legend, and their failure to find the stability that defined the Ferguson era. Reuters report that United will...