undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Koeman defends De Jong and warns Barcelona of the Champions League trap
By Hussein Hamdy,8 days ago
Koeman made the remarks, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS", at a charity golf tournament this morning, held at the Barcelona Golf Club in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires. He captained the Barcelona team against Espanyol, carrying the atmosphere of the derby between the two clubs into another sport, while Juan Capdevila captained the Espanyol side.