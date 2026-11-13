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Di Miguel's death opens the toughest case: an exceptional punishment awaits Andorra's goalkeeper
By Abdelmawgood Samir,8 days ago
Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that the Spanish Football Federation has settled the sanctions relating to the rest of the players involved in the events of the match, 11 days after its tragic conclusion. A ruling on Ono's situation, however, has been postponed, given the sensitivity of the case and the exceptional circumstances surrounding it.