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'Don't let him dictate!' - Wales boss Craig Bellamy reveals tactical blueprint to stop Man City star Erling Haaland again as he warns Norway will be out for 'revenge' in Nations League clash
By Khaled Mahmoud,8 days ago
Wales are preparing for a high-stakes Nations League showdown in Oslo this Saturday, with manager Bellamy acutely aware of the threat posed by Erling Haaland. The Manchester City talisman has been in devastating form for both club and country this term, racking up 17 goals already. However, he was successfully nullified by Ben Davies and Ben Cabango during Wales' 2-1 victory in Cardiff six weeks ago, and Bellamy believes his side can repeat that defensive masterclass by being aggressive.