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If Mamdani disbands NYPD's Strategic Response Unit, who responds to mass shootings?
By Jennifer Millman,8 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday he remains committed to disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, a specialized unit critics say is too militaristic when it comes to handling mass protests, but one its supporters say is essential to the five boroughs' counter-terrorism operations. An announcement regarding the...