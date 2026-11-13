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Is birthday boy Lando Norris back to his very best after Sao Paulo Grand Prix masterclass?
By Paul Velasco,8 days ago
It appears Lando Norris may have rediscovered his best form by shedding the psychological pressures of fighting for the Formula 1 World Championship, praising the McLaren driver's growing confidence and self-reliance during the 2026 season. Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Danner reckons Norris has emerged stronger from his difficult battles with...