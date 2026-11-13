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Global Dark-Web Drug Bust Nets 354 Arrests, $234 Million Seized, Ohio Prosecutor's Office Shares DOJ Announcement
By Violet Larson,8 days ago
A sprawling international crackdown on dark-web drug trafficking has ended with 354 arrests across 14 countries and more than $234 million seized in cash and virtual currencies, federal officials announced Thursday. The operation, dubbed TorNado, targeted both vendors and buyers moving opioids, fentanyl, and other narcotics through hidden online marketplaces.
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