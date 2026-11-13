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David Guetta, John Summit Headline Free CFP Festival at F1 Grand Prix Plaza
By Vanessa Garcia,8 days ago
A free two-day dance music festival is landing at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship, with David Guetta and Marshmello closing out one night and John Summit and Fisher closing the other. Doors open at 3 p.m. on both days, and organizers say the full set times haven't been locked in yet.