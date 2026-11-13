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Beverly Hills burglar helped himself to food and alcohol, police say
By Dennis Broad,8 days ago
A burglar took an early afternoon food and drink break during a break-in at a Beverly Hills home, police told NBC4 Investigates. The man threw objects at windows and doors to enter the home just after noon Thursday in the 9700 Block of Olympic Boulevard, just west of Roxbury Drive. The 30-year-old man helped himself to food and alcohol during the crime, then stole more food and drinks, police said.