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Bioprinting on a budget
By Sheila Rayam,8 days ago
A low-cost 3D bioprinter developed by URochester researchers could make the process more accessible for labs. Living materials created with a 3D printer are like living tissues with one notable exception: You get to choose exactly which cells are in them, as well as their final 3D shape. Depending on the type of bacteria included in the print, the material can clean up contaminated water or break down waste materials such as plastic.