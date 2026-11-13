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Plans for Ti's 17th North Country Christmas Celebration finalized
By News Report,7 days ago
Ticonderoga will embrace the holiday spirit wholeheartedly during its 17th Annual North Country Christmas Celebration, which will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. — TICONDEROGA | The 17th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 6. The holiday celebration brings together local businesses, organizations, and community members for a wonderful lineup of holiday activities, shopping opportunities, special events, and festive traditions taking place throughout the Ticonderoga Area.