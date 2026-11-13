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Police say man was speeding before fatal school bus crash, firefighter hurt in response
By Matthew Benninger,8 days ago
HENDERSON, N.Y. — On Friday, the New York State Police identified the driver who died after crashing into a school bus in Jefferson County on Nov. 12. The state police identified the deceased as Alec A. Yepez, 31, of Rodman, N.Y. The police said he was the driver the 2004 Cadillac SUV and was driving at an "unsafe speed" when he collided with the Belleville Henderson School Bus in the Town of Henderson.