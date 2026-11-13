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Sioux Falls temporary lane closure on Minnesota Avenue
8 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls can expect a lane closure on Minnesota Avenue on Saturday. According to a news release from the City of Sioux Falls, beginning Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. northbound traffic on Minnesota Avenue between Second Street and Eighth Street will be detoured to allow crews to pave the center turn lanes and median curb along Minnesota Avenue.