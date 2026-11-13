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New Game Release – Cascadia: Alpine Lakes
By Scott Brady,8 days ago
Alderac Entertainment Group has released Cascadia: Alpine Lakes, a standalone follow-up to the hit spatial puzzle game Cascadia, into retail!. In this puzzly tile-layering game, players continue the journey started in Cascadia to create the most diverse Pacific Northwest environment as they draft new double-hexagon habitat tiles and unique new wildlife tokens to build out — and up — their beautiful landscape mosaic.