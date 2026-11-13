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Laminam Unveils Its New HQ Design District Designed By Stefano Belingardi
7 days ago
Laminam has officially inaugurated its new HQ Design District in Fiorano Modenese, Italy — an innovative 17,000-square-foot exhibition and educational hub designed by architect Stefano Belingardi. Conceived as a modern metropolitan district comprising 11 themed buildings, an outdoor garden, and a lounge restaurant, the space reimagines the classic showroom as a dynamic center for design culture, inspiration, and technical research.