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Former Guardians Outfielder Has Signed With Braves
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
Tyler Freeman spent years as one of the more familiar names in the Cleveland Guardians’ system, and now he is getting a fresh start. The 27-year-old utility player spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Rockies after Cleveland traded him away, and he became a free agent this offseason. He did not have to wait long for a new opportunity. On Thursday, Freeman agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves.