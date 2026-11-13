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You’ll Find Mamdani’s New Nightlife Director on the Dance Floor
By Story by Jay Choyce Tibbitts,8 days ago
On any given weekend, you'll find Eric Thor taking the L train to Montrose, grabbing a hydration drink and Altoids at the corner bodega, and making his way to any number of parties, clubs, and DIY warehouse venues throughout East Williamsburg and Bushwick. There, you'll find him in a tank top, worn-in Converse, and a white shell choker, dancing right in front of the DJ decks to disco, house, and techno. Fast-forward to later in the week, and you'll find him interviewing Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden about taxing the rich or supporting State Assembly Member Diana Moreno at a local event in Queens.
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