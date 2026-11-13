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Prescott Circle Trail Declared Complete After 36 Years, Ribbon-Cutting Set for Nov. 19
By David Martinez,8 days ago
The City of Prescott says the Prescott Circle Trail is officially complete, capping decades of planning and construction with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Thursday, November 19, at 11 a.m. City officials are inviting residents to come celebrate the milestone in person. “After decades of planning, collaboration, and hard...
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