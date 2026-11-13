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Undefeated UFC Fighter Tommy McMillen Rushed From Scottsdale Nightclub to Hospital
By Aisha Khan,8 days ago
Undefeated UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen was rushed to a hospital after he was found unresponsive inside Cake, a nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale, according to police. Responding officers reportedly pulled McMillen from a bathroom and administered Narcan after they said they spotted a white, powdery substance on the ground near him. His trainer has since said McMillen is doing fine.