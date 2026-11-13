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Milwaukee Hydroponic Farm at Rockwell HQ Starts Feeding 35 Wisconsin Counties
By Noah Harper,8 days ago
Fresh greens are now growing inside the headquarters of a major Milwaukee corporation, and they're headed straight to food pantries instead of grocery store shelves. Clock Tower Farms, a hydroponic indoor farm built inside Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee headquarters, is fully operational and has begun regular food production and distribution, according to the company.
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