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Chandler's Historic Park Reopens Dec 5 With Tumbleweed Tree, $20M Facelift
By Taylor Johnson,8 days ago
Downtown Chandler is getting an early holiday gift: the west side of Dr. A.J. Chandler Park reopens December 5, just in time for the city's 70th annual Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights. The $20 million renovation marks the park's first major overhaul since 1986, bringing new event space, seating, shade and restrooms to the heart of downtown.