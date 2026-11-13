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One Weekend, a Thousand Ways to Experience the Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Casandra Karpiak,8 days ago
Only in Las Vegas does a celebrity chef deliver dinner by yacht. Last November, I watched Jean-Georges Vongerichten glide across the Bellagio lagoon aboard a sleek Riva, an enormous tray of dry-aged steaks destined for guests at the Fountain Club. Formula 1 cars tore past the resort at speeds exceeding 200 mph. Apparently, having one of the world’s most celebrated chefs arrive by boat was not quite extravagant enough.