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Mountain View Boosts Rengstorff House Repair Budget to $1.5M, Authorizes Hiring Historic Architects
By Tony Ng,8 days ago
Mountain View's City Council has quietly upped the repair budget for the Rengstorff House, the city's oldest home, from $1 million to $1.5 million, after city staff identified problems at the Victorian Italianate landmark. The 1867 house at Shoreline Park has water damage, inadequate electrical wiring, a worn roof and floors, and deteriorating paint, along with failing ventilation ductwork, a fire alarm system and sanitary sewage lines that also need attention.
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