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Email addresses used in European school bomb hoaxes spotted in old infostealer logs
By Connor Jones,9 days ago
Two email addresses used to send bomb threats that disrupted thousands of Italian schools this week were found exposed in infostealer logs for over a year, experts say. Researchers at Hudson Rock looked into the two university email addresses used to send the bomb threats. One, from Egypt’s Kafrelsheikh University, was scooped up by Vidar – a cybercrime tool that steals saved account credentials and passwords from an infected computer and leaks them to attackers – as far back as October 2021. The other, from Taiwan's Dayeh University, was found among the 284 million addresses included in the massive AlienTXTBASE infostealer dump, dated February 2025.