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Inflation alarms sound with release of October price data
By Ryan Kingsley,8 days ago
The zigzag of wholesale inflation rose again in October, even though it considerably decelerated following a spike in September. The producer price index (PPI) increased 0.3% last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, down from 1.4% in September, the largest such increase since 2022. The index for final demand goods ratcheted up by 0.5% last month while prices for final demand services increased 0.2%.