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CFP expansion the latest sign of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s growing influence
9 days ago
Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti is the “most powerful figure” in college sports, and what he wants for his conference is “ever increasingly, what Petitti gets,” which became clear as the College Football Playoff formally announced it was expanding from 12 to 24 teams beginning in 2027, according to Bryan Fischer of SI. Few others “hold comparable sway on how the landscape is evolving amid a turbulent time for change.” His “influence outpaces even that of” NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. News of the expansion has been met with mixed reactions, but Petitti said that he is “simply advocating for what his conference arrived at after giving plenty of consideration to different formats.” Petitti: “Our approach was so united that I think it had an impact across how other leagues eventually thought about it.” Fischer wrote Petitti “continues the drumbeat that a bigger bracket will allow for more compelling nonconference matchups.” He “operates behind the scenes directly with stakeholders.” Many in the conference would “love for the public, and especially his critics in the media, to see the side of the commissioner they do on a regular basis.” Petitti has become “more front-facing and revelatory” as the conference has won three straight CFP titles and both men’s and women’s basketball crowns. Petitti’s influence “is growing through the soft power he has become remarkably adept at using the further into his tenure he gets” (SI, 11/12).