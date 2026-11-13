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Black candidates made history this election. NAACP president on what comes next
By HereNow Newsroom,8 days ago
Black voters turned out in force for the midterm elections, helping propel Black candidates to historic victories in gubernatorial races in Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin and Nevada, as well as U.S. Senate races in Mississippi and Illinois. Even so, civil rights leaders warn of threats to Black representation following a Supreme...