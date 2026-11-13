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2027 NFL Mock Draft Projects Quarterbacks and Defensive Playmakers Among Top Picks
By Name,8 days ago
A new 32-pick NFL mock draft projects a major quarterback investment for several teams, alongside a strong group of edge rushers, defensive backs and offensive playmakers. The projection begins with the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, followed by the Tennessee Titans taking Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is projected to go to the Miami Dolphins, while Texas quarterback Arch Manning is projected to join the New York Jets via Indianapolis.