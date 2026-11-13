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How to Keep a Pet Lizard From Escaping Its Enclosure
By Esther Evangeline, MSc,9 days ago
Reptile enthusiasts know that lizards are fascinating creatures to observe and interact with, but they can also be surprisingly adept escape artists. Whether you have a small gecko or a larger bearded dragon, keeping your scaly friend securely in their habitat is essential for their safety and your peace of mind. Escaped lizards face numerous dangers in the average home, from predatory pets to toxic substances, temperature extremes, and potential injury. This comprehensive guide will help you identify and address common escape routes, choose appropriate enclosures, and implement proven strategies to ensure your pet lizard remains safely contained.