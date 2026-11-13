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Patriots Set to Host No. 9 Lindsey Wilson for Senior Day Showdown
7 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The University of the Cumberlands football team returns to James H. Taylor, II Stadium Saturday afternoon as the Patriots welcome No. 9 Lindsey Wilson University for their regular-season finale and Senior Day celebration. UC enters the contest at 6-3 overall and 2-2 in Mid-South Conference play following a thrilling 26-25 road victory over No. 9 Georgetown, while the Blue Raiders come in at 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference action. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.