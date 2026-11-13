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Nearly 100 Years Ago, Coco Chanel Fell in Love With This Glamorous Swiss Ski Resort — Now Chanel Is Opening a Boutique There for Winter 2026
By Hélène Bauer,8 days ago
Long before designer ski suits, luxury mountain chalets, and champagne-fueled après-ski parties became synonymous with winter vacations, Coco Chanel was helping redefine what it meant to dress for the mountains. The legendary French designer, whose influence extended far beyond the streets of Paris, was drawn to St. Moritz, the glamorous Swiss Alpine resort that became a playground for Europe’s fashionable elite during the early 20th century.