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Humble School Clinic Expands No-Cost Care to District Students a
4 days ago
Humble School Clinic Expands No-Cost Care to District Students and Siblings. All Humble ISD students and their siblings ages 4 and older can receive care at no cost at the Memorial Hermann Health Center for Schools, the district announced yesterday, November 12th. The clinic now has a permanent location beside the Humble High School Cosmetology building. Services include sick visits, minor-injury treatment, sports physicals, well-child exams and asthma management. Vaccines are available for uninsured students and those with Medicaid ages 3 through 18.