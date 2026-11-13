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Doorbell video captures harrowing moment building collapsed in NYC
8 days ago
Doorbell camera footage captured the harrowing moments a New York City building collapsed, leaving at least two children and six adults dead. The video from inside the building at 1323 Flatbush Ave. shows the moments the adjoining building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed into an adjacent construction site at about 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, trapping residents and construction workers beneath the debris.