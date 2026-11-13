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Why is 'Baby Beluga' singer Raffi so great? Just ask Ms. Rachel and Justin Trudeau
8 days ago
Somehow the song "Baby Beluga" always soothes my 7-month-old daughter. When she cries on car trips. When she's getting a diaper change. When she was kicking in the womb. "It's magic," says the children's singer Raffi, of his song inspired by a whale at the Vancouver Aquarium. "I wish I had another answer for you, but that song has a way of comforting children … in a way that I could never have imagined."